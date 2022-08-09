UK's Serica Energy walks away from Kistos bid
Aug 9 (Reuters) - British oil and gas group Serica Energy (SQZ.L) said on Tuesday it was not planning to make a firm offer for energy investment firm Kistos (KIST.L), after the two sides failed to agree on a revised proposal.
Earlier in July, Serica approached Kistos with a cash-and-stock offer of 483p per Kistos share, which was rejected by the investment company's board.
Later, Serica rejected a revised merger proposal from Kistos at a valuation of nearly 1.2 billion pounds ($1.45 billion), saying it undervalued the group. read more
($1 = 0.8256 pounds)
