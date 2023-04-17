UK's THG gets buyout proposal from Apollo, shares jump
April 17 (Reuters) - THG's (THG.L) shares surged by more than a third after the online retail platform said on Monday that it has received a preliminary buyout proposal from private equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO.N), without disclosing terms of the proposal.
Apollo must announce a firm intention to make an offer by May 15 or walk away, THG said in a statement.
Apollo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
London-listed THG's shares were up 34% at 88.5 pence as of 0940 GMT.
- DealsNetwork International mulls $2.56 bln takeover bid from private equity firms
Payments provider Network International said on Monday it had received a takeover proposal from a consortium of private equity firms CVC Capital and Francisco Partners, valuing it at about 2.1 billion pounds ($2.56 billion).
- DealsBelgium's Aliaxis makes $2 bln unsolicited offer for Finnish rival Uponor
Belgium's Aliaxis proposed on Monday a 1.82 billion euros ($2.00 billion) acquisition of Finland's Uponor , seeking to form a global water management group, sending the Finnish group's shares up 43%.