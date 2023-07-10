UK's United Utilities signs 1.8 bln pound pension deal - Sky News
July 10 (Reuters) - British water utility group United Utilities (UU.L) has struck a 1.8 billion pound ($2.30 billion) deal to offload a chunk of its pension liabilities, Sky News reported on Monday.
The company signed an agreement with insurer Legal & General (LGEN.L) to make future payments to pension scheme members, the report said citing sources.
United Utilities and Legal & General did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.
Water companies have been in focus in recent weeks for their huge debt piles. They also have been under the political and regulatory scanner and faced public anger for conditions of infrastructure and dumping of raw sewage.
Britain's biggest water utility Thames Water said on Monday its investors had agreed to inject 750 million pounds ($960 million) into the company, helping to stave off the threat of nationalisation.
Shares in London-listed United Utilities were up 1.6% at 946 pence by 1340 GMT, as industry worries eased after Thames Water's announcement.
Peers Severn Trent (SVT.L) and Pennon's (PNN.L) shares were also up more than 2%.
($1 = 0.7832 pounds)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsIsrael's Oddity Tech seeks up to $1.7 bln valuation in U.S. IPO
Israel-based Oddity Tech will seek a valuation of up to $1.7 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), the beauty and wellness products company said on Monday.
- DealsTPG to buy Forcepoint unit from Francisco Partners
Forcepoint said on Monday buyout firm TPG would purchase its government cybersecurity business from parent Francisco Partners.