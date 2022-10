A branded sign is displayed on a Vodafone store in London, Britain May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo















Oct 3 (Reuters) - Britain's Vodafone (VOD.L) on Monday confirmed it was in talks with CK Hutchison (0001.HK) over a possible combination of Vodafone UK and CK Hutchison-owned Three UK.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











