Unilever to scoop up frozen yogurt brand Yasso















June 14 (Reuters) - Unilever (ULVR.L) said on Wednesday it is set to acquire frozen yogurt brand Yasso Holdings in North America, adding to its roster of premium ice-cream brands like Ben & Jerry's, Magnum, and Talenti.

The consumer goods giant said its acquisition of Boulder, Colorado-based Yasso falls in line with its strategy to upscale the ice cream division and cater to rising demand for healthier snack options.

Unilever did not disclose financial details related to the deal, which is set to close in the third quarter of 2023.

Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru and Abigail Summerville in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel











