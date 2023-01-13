United Internet's Ionos wants to start IPO process this month - source
BERLIN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - United Internet (UTDI.DE) subsidiary Ionos wants to begin the process for an initial public offering (IPO) this month, a financial source told Reuters on Friday.
A valuation of 5 billion euros ($5.42 billion) for Ionos is realistic, said a source.
Ionos declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9229 euros)
