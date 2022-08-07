UPS nears deal to buy Italian healthcare-logistics provider Bomi Group, WSJ reports

United Parcel Service (UPS) vehicles are seen at a facility in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Aug 7 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc is nearing a deal to acquire Italian healthcare-logistics company Bomi Group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The deal, worth several hundred million dollars, could be finalized as soon as Monday, the report said citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3BOoINA)

UPS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Bomi Group was not immediately available for a comment outside business hours.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

