WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department asked a court on Friday for a 14-day injunction while it considers whether it will appeal its loss in attempting to stop Booz Allen (BAH.N) from buying EverWatch Corp.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake in Maryland ruled Tuesday that the deal could go forward. read more

