U.S. brand management firm Bluestar Alliance buys Scotch & Soda label
AMSTERDAM, March 27 (Reuters) - Bluestar Alliance, a U.S. brand management company, said on Monday it has acquired the Scotch & Soda clothing brand from its Dutch owner for an undisclosed sum.
Scotch & Soda filed a bankruptcy request for its Dutch operations, which include the company's head office, earlier this month.
"Following the closing of the transaction, Scotch & Soda will be enabled to continue its activities in selected markets," Bluestar said in a statement.
Scotch & Soda's Dutch operations had 342.5 million euros ($369.42 million) in sales in 2022.
($1 = 0.9271 euros)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsActivist investor Ubben urges OCI to explore strategic options
Activist investor Jeff Ubben's Inclusive Capital Partners has urged OCI NV to explore strategic options, including asset sales, and said the Dutch fertilizer is worth nearly double its 5.54 billion euros ($6.01 billion) market value.