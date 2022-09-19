U.S. judge denies government bid to stop UnitedHealth Group's plan to buy Change

1 minute read

The corporate logo of the UnitedHealth Group appears on the side of one of their office buildings in Santa Ana, California, U.S., April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday denied the Justice Department's request to stop UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N) from buying Change Healthcare (CHNG.O), according to a court filing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.