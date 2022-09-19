1 minute read
U.S. judge denies government bid to stop UnitedHealth Group's plan to buy Change
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday denied the Justice Department's request to stop UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N) from buying Change Healthcare (CHNG.O), according to a court filing.
