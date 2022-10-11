U.S. judge declines to halt Booz Allen's purchase of EverWatch















WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Maryland ruled on Tuesday against the government's effort to stop Booz Allen Hamilton's (BAH.N) planned purchase of EverWatch Corp over competition concerns, according to a court filing.

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit to stop the transaction in June. read more

The Justice Department had asked for a preliminary injunction to stop the deal, which Judge Catherine Blake refused to give. Her full opinion is under seal, according to the docket at the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.

The deal was announced in March. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Neither the Justice Department nor Booz Allen immediately responded to a request for comment. EverWatch provides software, AI, machine learning and other technological services to national security agencies.

The Justice Department had argued that the deal would threaten competition to provide the National Security Agency with operational modeling and simulation services. The deal, if allowed, would leave just one company to provide these services, the department said.

The loss is the fifth for the antitrust agencies in a relatively short period of time as the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission have filed more lawsuits to stop transactions that they argue would lead to higher prices. read more

