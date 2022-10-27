U.S. manufacturer Regal Rexnord to buy rival Altra in $5 bln deal















Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturer Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX.N) said on Thursday it would acquire rival Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC.O) in a deal valued at $5 billion including debt.

Shares of Massachusetts-based Altra surged about 48% to trade at $59.71 before the bell, lower than the deal value of $62 per share.

Wisconsin-based Regal Rexnord is a manufacturer of power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls.

Altra also makes power transmission components, apart from automation and motion control components.

