U.S. manufacturer Regal Rexnord to buy rival Altra in $5 bln deal
Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturer Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX.N) said on Thursday it would acquire rival Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC.O) in a deal valued at $5 billion including debt.
Shares of Massachusetts-based Altra surged about 48% to trade at $59.71 before the bell, lower than the deal value of $62 per share.
Wisconsin-based Regal Rexnord is a manufacturer of power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls.
Altra also makes power transmission components, apart from automation and motion control components.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- DealsGermany plans to approve Chinese takeover of Elmos' chip production - Handelsblatt
The German government plans to approve a Chinese takeover of the chip production of Dortmund-based company Elmos, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing government sources.
- DealsCapricorn investor Palliser says it opposes planned merger with NewMed
Capricorn investor Palliser Capital said on Thursday it opposed Capricorn's planned merger with Israel's NewMed Energy , echoing its criticism of a previous failed merger plan with Tullow , as undervaluing the company.