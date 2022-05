U.S. SEC looking into Musk's early Twitter stake

An image of Elon Musk is seen on smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

May 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's disclosure of his stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) in early April, according to a letter sent to the parties in April.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

