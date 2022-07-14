U.S. SEC sends letter to Musk over tweets on $44 bln Twitter deal

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington, D.C., U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sent a letter to Elon Musk last month asking for clarification over some of the tweets the billionaire sent about his $44 billion deal for Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

