1 minute read
U.S. SEC sends letter to Musk over tweets on $44 bln Twitter deal
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sent a letter to Elon Musk last month asking for clarification over some of the tweets the billionaire sent about his $44 billion deal for Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), regulatory filing showed on Thursday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.