US security officials scrutinise Mubadala's $3 bln Fortress takeover - FT

July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. national security officials are scrutinising Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala's $3 billion takeover of New York-based Fortress Investment Group, amid concerns over the United Arab Emirates' ties to China, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

A review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) is in the early stages and a decision is not expected for several months, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

"We have applied for CFIUS review which is standard, and have begun the process of working with the appropriate regulatory officials as we have in the past,” a spokesperson for Mubadala told Reuters.

CFIUS and Fortress did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In May, Mubadala agreed to acquire a majority stake in asset manager Fortress from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T).

After the deal is completed, Fortress' management will own a 30% stake, with Mubadala holding the rest.

Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru and Hadeel El Sayegh in Dubai; Editing by Sonia Cheema

