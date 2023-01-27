U.S. Senator Warren urges FTC to stop L3Harris deal to buy Aerojet
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has expressed concern about a broad range of corporate consolidation, wrote to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to urge it to oppose L3Harris' deal to buy Aerojet, her office said in a statement.
