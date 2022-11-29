Uzbekistan to sell up to 5% in local Chevrolet automaker















TASHKENT, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Uzbek state-owned carmaker UzAuto Motors will offer local citizens up to 5% of its shares in a Dec. 1-22 public offering targeted at retail investors, underwriter Freedom Broker said on Tuesday.

The company, which produced 360,000 cars of various Chevrolet models a year, plans to raise up to $98 million from the listing, according to data published by Freedom.

UzAuto dominates the local market in the Central Asian nation of 35 million, thanks in part to punitive import duties. It also controls a large share of neighbouring Kazakhstan's market.

The company will hold a drawing to win a Chevrolet Tracker among investors. Residents who want to buy the stock will need to visit one of its dealerships in order to sign the necessary papers.

Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Lisa Shumaker











