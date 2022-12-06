Vattenfall starts bidding process for Berlin district heating business















DUESSELDORF, Germany, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Swedish energy group Vattenfall (VATN.UL) said on Tuesday it was launching a bidding process for its Berlin district heating business and approaching interested investors.

Vattenfall said it expected to decide whether or not to sell the Berliner Fernwaerme business in the first half of 2023.

The Berlin Senate has expressed interest in both the district heating business and Vattenfall's almost 32% share in the capital's gas supplier GASAG.

The heating business employs about 1,700 people and supplies about 1.4 million households in Berlin with hot water and heating.

Reporting by Tom Käckenhoff Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Madeline Chambers











