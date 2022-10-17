Vattenfall wants to sell Berlin heating business - Handelsblatt

The company Logo hangs at the entrance of the combined heat and power plant, Reuter West, owned by Vattenfall GmbH during its final construction phase before being fully operational in Berlin, Germany June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Energy supplier Vattenfall is preparing to sell its Berlin district heating business, which could be valued at more than 3 billion euros ($2.93 billion), German daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A spokesperson said that the company had started a process to strategically reassess Vattenfall's heating business. "A decision could be made in early 2023," said the spokesperson.

($1 = 1.0231 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks