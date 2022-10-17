Vattenfall wants to sell Berlin heating business - Handelsblatt















BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Energy supplier Vattenfall is preparing to sell its Berlin district heating business, which could be valued at more than 3 billion euros ($2.93 billion), German daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A spokesperson said that the company had started a process to strategically reassess Vattenfall's heating business. "A decision could be made in early 2023," said the spokesperson.

($1 = 1.0231 euros)

