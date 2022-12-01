VICI Properties to buy remaining stake in MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
Dec 1 (Reuters) - VICI Properties Inc (VICI.N) said on Thursday it would buy the remaining 49.9% interest in the joint venture that owns the MGM Grand Las Vegas and Mandalay Bay resorts from Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT) for about $1.27 billion in cash.
The deal includes the assumption of BREIT's existing property-level debt that has a principal balance of $3 billion, VICI, which owns about 50.1% stake in the joint venture, said.
VICI Properties owns entertainment facilities like Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and expects the deal to be immediately add to adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share upon closing.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- DealsUK's Next in $42 mln rescue deal for Joules
British retailer Next has bought wellingtons to jumpers store chain Joules in a rescue deal with its founder, paying 34 million pounds ($42 million) in cash to buy the majority of its assets out of administration.