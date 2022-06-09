Blackstone wins key approvals for $6.3 bln Crown Resorts buyout

The logo of Australian top casino operator Crown Resorts adorns a fence surrounding the Crown Perth hotel and casino complex in Western Australia, Oct. 20, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Bunch

June 9 (Reuters) - Gambling regulators in the Australian states of Victoria and New South Wales approved U.S. private-equity firm Blackstone Inc's (BX.N) $6.3 billion takeover of Crown Resorts Ltd (CWN.AX), the casino operator said on Thursday.

Approval from regulators in Western Australia, where Crown runs its Perth casino, is still pending.

Crown's Melbourne casino has been operating with a government-appointed supervisor since last year and will continue to do so, the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission said.

The licence for Crown's flagship A$2.2 billion ($1.58 billion) casino skyscraper in Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), remains suspended, more than a year after it was due to open.

"The Authority has worked closely with Crown on plans for a conditional opening of gaming at Crown Sydney," said Philip Crawford, chairman of the NSW Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority.

A successful deal with the U.S. private equity giant could give Crown's billionaire founder James Packer a way out from a firm hit by scandals and regulatory setbacks and draw the curtain on one of Australia's most storied business dynasties.

Victoria, New South Wales, and Western Australia have, at different times, all found Crown unfit to hold gaming licences.

($1 = 1.3918 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Christopher Cushing

