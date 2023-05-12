Vietnam EV maker VinFast to list in the U.S. via a SPAC
HANOI, May 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam's electric automaker VinFast (VFS.O) said on Friday it will list in the U.S. via a merger with Black Spade Acquisition Co (BSAQ.N), a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), in a deal expected to complete in the second half of this year.
VinFast is expected to have an equity value of $23 billion after the merger, it said in a joint statement with Black Spade Acquisition.
