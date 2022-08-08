Avalara to go private in $8.4 bln deal with Vista Equity

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Avalara Inc said on Monday it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners in a deal that values the automation software platform at $8.4 billion including debt.

Private equity companies have lately ramped up dealmaking activity as valuations of companies across sectors have dropped due to a sell-off triggered by high inflation and tightening monetary policy.

In the first half of the year, the PE firms were the chief drivers of global dealmaking even as overall M&A hit a roadblock. read more

Vista's offer of $93.50 per share, which marks a 2% discount to Avalara stock's last close, sent shares down nearly 4% in premarket trading.

However, the price marked a 27% premium to stock's close on July 6, after which it surged nearly 30% on media reports of a possible takeover.

Founded in 2004, Avalara runs a cloud-based platform that helps companies with tax compliance. The Seattle-based company counts Pinterest (PINS.N), Zillow Group (ZG.O) and Roku Inc among its customers.

Goldman Sachs & Co advised Avalara on the deal, which is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

Vista, which focuses on investments in technology and business software companies, managed nearly $96 billion in assets as of March 31.

In January, the company teamed up with activist investment firm Elliott Management for a $16.5 billion buyout of software company Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS.O).

Reporting by Niket Nishant and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Vinay Dwivedi and Shailesh Kuber

