Vista exploring deal to buy Coupa Software - Bloomberg News
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners is exploring an acquisition of Coupa Software Inc (COUP.O), Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Shares of the software firm, which had a market capitalization of nearly $3.5 billion as of Tuesday close, surged 27% to $58.15 following the report.
Vista declined to comment, while Coupa did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Vista has held talks with Coupa, which is working with an adviser, according to the report, adding that private-credit lenders could provide financing for a potential deal.
The development comes when private equity buyers have ramped up their take-private activities as valuations of public tech companies have dropped due to a broader equities selloff, triggered by high inflation and a tightening monetary policy.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- BusinessItaly's Iccrea awaits bids for 500 mln euro insurance deal-sources
Italian banking group Iccrea Banca will receive non-binding offers this week to select an insurance partner in a deal worth around 500 million euros ($515 million), two sources said.