Vital Energy to acquire Permian assets for $540 mln















May 12 (Reuters) - Vital Energy Inc (VTLE.N) said on Friday it would acquire Permian assets of Forge Energy II Delaware, an EnCap portfolio company, in a $540 million all-cash deal.

Permian is a major target for oil producers looking to increase their inventory. The shale patch, which lies between Texas and New Mexico, has the necessary infrastructure and is known for high productivity and large undeveloped reserves.

Vital said it will acquire 70% of the assets for $378 million, with the third party acquiring the remaining 30% for $162 million.

The transaction is expected to close in late second-quarter 2023 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

