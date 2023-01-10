Vitamin Shoppe owner Franchise Group considers going private -WSJ















Jan 10 (Reuters) - Franchise Group Inc (FRG.O), the investment firm that owns retailers including Vitamin Shoppe, is considering going private, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

In a potential management buyout led by Chief Executive Officer Brian Kahn, executives could pay between $30 and $35 per share, the report said. The top end of the range represents a premium of 16.2% to the stock's last close.

Shares of Franchise Group were up marginally at $30.37 in after-hours trading. The company, which has a market value of nearly $1.1 billion, did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

