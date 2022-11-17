Vitol to buy Poland's Vortex Energy in renewables push















Nov 17 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Vitol said on Thursday it had agreed to acquire renewable energy company Vortex Energy from VH Invest for an undisclosed sum.

Vitol "plans to deploy $1 billion of capital over the next five years into renewables in Poland," it said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, it added.

Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter











