Vodafone hires Morgan Stanley to weigh options for its Spanish unit - Expansion
MADRID, June 21 (Reuters) - Britain telecoms company Vodafone (VOD.L) has hired investment bank Morgan Stanley to evaluate the options for its Spanish unit, Spanish newspaper Expansion reported on Wednesday citing unidentified market sources.
The company has started a strategic review on the future of its Spanish unit and its CEO Margherita Della Valle said last month the company's management is open to "structural change".
A Vodafone spokesperson in Madrid declined to comment and Morgan Stanley did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.
