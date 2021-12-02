Volatile rouble firms past 74 vs dollar; inflation puts cenbank in focus

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed past the 74 mark against the dollar on Thursday, remaining under pressure from geopolitical woes and a drop in oil prices, but was on track to receive further support from the central bank's response towards inflationary risks.

At 0728 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the U.S. dollar at 73.98 and eased 0.1% to 83.75 versus the euro .

The Bank of Russia is in focus after data showed consumer inflation, its main area of responsibility, hit 8.38% in late November, nearing a six-year peak and hovering far above the 4% target. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina, who this week did not rule out a 100 basis point rate increase at the Dec. 17 board meeting, will shed more light on her bank's plans in an interview with Reuters Next at 0850 GMT on Thursday.

The rouble has slipped from a multi-month peak of 69.21 versus the greenback hit in late October as it took a hit from concerns about possible Russian military intervention in Ukraine, something that Moscow has dismissed.

A drop in prices for oil, Russia's key export, to below $70 from above $80 in just a few days also added pressure on the Russian market.

The rouble should average 74 to the dollar in December and 72.60 in February 2022 if foreigners' share in Russian government bonds remains flat, oil stays near $70 a barrel and no widening of the emerging market external risk premium takes place, VTB Capital said in a note, citing its FX model.

"Should oil return to $80/bbl, the model sees USDRUB at 73.10 in December."

Russian stock indexes were down.

The dollar-denominated RTS index (.IRTS) shed 0.8% to 1,673.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index (.IMOEX) was 0.7% lower at 3,930.2 points, remaining below the 4,000 mark for more than a week.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.