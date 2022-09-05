1 minute read
Volkswagen expected to rubber-stamp Porsche IPO plan - source
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
HAMBURG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) supervisory board is expected to approve a plan to list sportscar maker Porsche in an initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The board is currently in session and expected to vote in favour of a listing, the person said.
Volkswagen declined to comment.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by Matt Scuffham and Tom Sims
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.