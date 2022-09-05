Volkswagen expected to rubber-stamp Porsche IPO plan - source

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Attendees look at the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS during the 2021 LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

HAMBURG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) supervisory board is expected to approve a plan to list sportscar maker Porsche in an initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The board is currently in session and expected to vote in favour of a listing, the person said.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by Matt Scuffham and Tom Sims

