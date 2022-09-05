Volkswagen expected to rubber-stamp Porsche IPO plan - source

1 minute read

Attendees look at the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS during the 2021 LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

HAMBURG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) supervisory board is expected to approve a plan to list sportscar maker Porsche in an initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The board is currently in session and expected to vote in favour of a listing, the person said.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by Matt Scuffham and Tom Sims

