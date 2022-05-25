Volkswagen receives EU regulator approval for Europcar bid
BERLIN, May 25 (Reuters) - European antitrust regulators gave unconditional approval to a Volkswagen-led (VOWG_p.DE) consortium's bid for car rental firm Europcar (EUCAR.PA), Volkswagen said on Wednesday, confirming a Reuters report last week that approval was expected. read more
France's stock market regulator AMF has set the end of the initial acceptance period for investors to tender their stock for June 10. If not enough investors tender, the period can be extended by a further ten days, Volkswagen said.
