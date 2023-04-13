Volkswagen's Cariad to establish software JV with China's ThunderSoft















BERLIN, April 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) software unit Cariad will establish a joint venture with Chinese technologies provider ThunderSoft for connectivity and infotainment systems in China, with ThunderSoft holding a 51% stake, Cariad said in a statement on Thursday.

"The needs and requirements of the Chinese customers are in the centre of our strategic efforts," said Ralf Brandstaetter, chairman and chief executive of Volkswagen Group China.

Cariad will be the minority shareholder in the joint venture with a 49% stake, in contrast to its majority position in its other joint venture in China with Horizon Robotics to develop a single chip for autonomous driving technology, in which it holds 60%.

The partnership with ThunderSoft (300496.SZ) will develop software products for the cockpit of the car, infotainment systems, and cloud development - consumer-facing areas where carmakers are competing to set themselves apart and retain control over valuable data on consumer behaviour.

Headquartered in Beijing and founded in 2008, the Chinese company has joint ventures with Qualcomm, Arm and Intel, according to its website.

