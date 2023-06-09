Exclusive: VTB to sell one of Russia's biggest grain traders, Demetra-Holding, CEO Kostin says

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
The logo of VTB bank is seen at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, June 9 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia's second largest bank, will sell its stake in one of Russia's biggest grain traders, Demetra-Holding, and is in negotiations with both Russian and foreign buyers, CEO Andrei Kostin told Reuters in an interview.

Demetra has a network of grain elevators, major deep sea grain terminals and its own logistics. It owns a non controlling stake in major grain trader United Grain Company (OZK).

VTB has a 45% stake in the holding.

"We're coming out of there. It's decided," Kostin told Reuters. "We have been out of control for a long time, and we will leave completely."

He said the asset would be sold this year.

When asked if buyers had been found, he said: "Yes, and even, maybe, there will be not only Russian ones, we'll see."

He declined to say who the buyers were but clarified that they would be from "friendly" countries - a word Russia uses to describe countries which have not imposed sanctions on Russia.

When asked if billionaire Vadim Moshkovich was a bidder, Kostin said: "No."

Asked if it could be the Chinese, Kostin said: "Why China? We have lots of friends, more than 100 countries did not support the anti-Russian sanctions, so we will choose one of them."

Kostin said VTB saw few prospects for itself in the grain business, adding that a sanctioned bank in the shareholding hindered the holding.

