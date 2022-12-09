Walgreen sells shares of AmerisourceBergen for $1 bln

People walk by a Walgreens, owned by the Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Walgreen Boots Alliance (WBA.O) said on Thursday it has sold shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation's (ABC.N) common stock for proceeds of $1 billion, bringing the drugstore chain's ownership in the drug distributor to 17% from 20%.

Reporting by Siddharth Jindal in Bengaluru

