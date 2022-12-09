Walgreen sells shares of AmerisourceBergen for $1 bln















Dec 8 (Reuters) - Walgreen Boots Alliance (WBA.O) said on Thursday it has sold shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation's (ABC.N) common stock for proceeds of $1 billion, bringing the drugstore chain's ownership in the drug distributor to 17% from 20%.

Reporting by Siddharth Jindal in Bengaluru











