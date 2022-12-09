Walgreen sells shares of AmerisourceBergen for $1 bln
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Walgreen Boots Alliance (WBA.O) said on Thursday it has sold shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation's (ABC.N) common stock for proceeds of $1 billion, bringing the drugstore chain's ownership in the drug distributor to 17% from 20%.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- DealsNitro Software gets sweetened bid from top shareholder Potentia
Australia's Nitro Software Ltd said on Friday it got a higher A$2 per share offer with a scrip alternative from private equity firm Potentia Capital, matching a rival bid from KKR Inc's Alludo.