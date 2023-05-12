Walgreens sells some AmerisourceBergen shares for $694 mln
May 11 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.O), one of the largest U.S. pharmacies, said on Thursday it has sold some of its shares in drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N) for $694 million and will primarily use the proceeds to pay down debt.
AmerisourceBergen will repurchase about $50 million of its common stock from Walgreens in this transaction, the U.S. drugstore chain said, adding that its ownership of AmerisourceBergen's common stock would remain at 17%.
The Deerfield, Illinois-based company sold AmerisourceBergen shares for $1 billion last December, cutting its ownership from 20%.
The share sale has no impact on the long-term partnership between the two companies, Walgreens said.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BusinessS.Korean utility KEPCO plans to cut costs, sell assets
South Korea's loss-making state-run power utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) said on Friday it plans to cut costs and sell assets to save more than 25 trillion won ($18.93 billion) by 2026.
- CommoditiesH2B2 Electrolysis Technologies to go public in $750 mln SPAC deal
Renewable fuel services firm H2B2 Electrolysis Technologies Inc will go public in a $750 million merger deal with blank-check firm RMG Acquisition Corp III , the companies said on Thursday.