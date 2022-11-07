Walgreens unit VillageMD to buy Summit Health in $9 billion deal
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc's (WBA.O) primary care unit VillageMD said on Monday it will acquire urgent care provider Summit Health in a deal valued at nearly $9 billion.
The deal will feature investments from Walgreens and Cigna Corp's (CI.N) healthcare unit Evernorth.
Walgreens, the second-largest U.S. pharmacy chain, has been working towards increasing its footprint in healthcare to shift focus beyond its drugstores. It had invested $5.2 billion last year to raise its stake in VillageMD to 63% from 30%, following which the primary care provider's clinics have increased from about 230 last year to over 340 clinics, with about 150 now operating at Walgreens pharmacies.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- DealsCVC Capital makes $1.72 bln approach for IWG's digital division - Sky News
Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners has approached office rental company IWG Plc about a 1.5 billion pound ($1.72 billion) potential carve-out of its digital division, the Instant Group, Sky News reported on Monday.