Wall Street banks set to cancel $3.9 billion Brightspeed debt sale















NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Banks are ending efforts to sell to investors $3.9 billion worth of debt that backed Apollo Global Management Inc's (APO.N) deal to buy some assets of telecommunications company Lumen Technologies Inc , people familiar with the matter said.

A consortium of banks led by Bank of America Corp and Barclays Plc (BARCR.UL) are poised to cancel the syndication of the $2 billion leveraged loan and the $1.9 billion junk bond after the transaction failed to generate enough orders from investors, the source said.

Apollo bought assets and operations of Los Angeles-based Lumen Technologies in 20 states for $7.5 billion, including debt, and rebranded the acquisition as Brightspeed.

Brightspeed and the banks declined to comment. Apollo did not respond to a request for comment.

The botched debt syndication is the latest sign that banks are struggling to offload billions of dollars worth of junk-rated debt from their books owing to current market volatility.

Last week, Wall Street banks, including Bank of America, Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc , suffered a $700 million loss in the sale of about $4.55 billion in debt backing the leveraged buyout of business software company Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS.O). read more

Reporting by Matt Tracy in Washington, D.C and Abigail Summerville in New York; Writing by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman











