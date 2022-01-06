Deals
WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS exploring possible sale of CW Network - WSJ
Jan 5 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc's (T.N) WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS Inc are exploring a possible sale of a significant stake or all of the CW Network, which they jointly own, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Wednesday.
Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST.O) is among the suitors, according to the report, which cited people close to the talks.
Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta
