Washington state court blocks Albertsons special dividend
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Washington's state supreme court on Friday blocked Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI.N) from paying a special dividend ahead of its acquisition by Kroger Co (K.N), a court order showed.
The court extended a block put in place by a lower court, and said the block would remain in place until a further order of the court.
Reporting By Mike Scarcella in Washington, DC; writing by Peter Henderson; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- DealsAdvent to buy satellite operator Maxar Technologies for about $4 billion
Private equity firm Advent International on Friday agreed to buy satellite operator Maxar Technologies Inc for about $4 billion.