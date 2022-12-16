Washington state court blocks Albertsons special dividend















Dec 16 (Reuters) - Washington's state supreme court on Friday blocked Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI.N) from paying a special dividend ahead of its acquisition by Kroger Co (K.N), a court order showed.

The court extended a block put in place by a lower court, and said the block would remain in place until a further order of the court.

Reporting By Mike Scarcella in Washington, DC; writing by Peter Henderson; Editing by Leslie Adler











