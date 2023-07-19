Wasserman to acquire sport marketing agency CSM
July 19 (Reuters) - Sports and music marketing agency Wasserman on Wednesday agreed to acquire peer CSM Sport & Entertainment company for an undisclosed price in a bid to bolster its sports roster.
The deal comes after Wasserman, which already represents talent across sports leagues including NBA, NFL and NHL, acquired Caric Sports Management and Squadra Sports Management earlier this year.
The transaction, expected to close in the third quarter this year, will give Wasserman access to CSM's roster of clients including BWT Alpine Formula One team and MSC Cruises, an official partner of Chelsea Football Club.
Wasserman declined to comment further on the deal, while CSM did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
