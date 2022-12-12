Weber to be taken private by BDT Capital Partners for $2.32 bln

A Weber grill is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as Weber Inc. celebrated their initial public offering (IPO) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Barbecue grill maker Weber Inc (WEBR.N) said on Monday it had agreed to be taken private by BDT Capital Partners LLC for $2.32 billion.

Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

