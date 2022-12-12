Weber to be taken private by BDT Capital Partners for $2.32 bln
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Barbecue grill maker Weber Inc (WEBR.N) said on Monday it had agreed to be taken private by BDT Capital Partners LLC for $2.32 billion.
