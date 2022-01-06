Deals
Wesfarmers to buy API as Woolworths scraps offer
Jan 7 (Reuters) - Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (API.AX) on Friday agreed to Wesfarmers Ltd's takeover offer, after top grocer Woolworths Group withdrew its bid to buy the pharmacy chain.
Wesfarmers will pay A$1.55 in cash for every API share, valuing the pharmacy chain at A$763.6 million ($546.74 million).
($1 = 1.3966 Australian dollars)
Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath
