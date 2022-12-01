Wizz Air 'is not a good candidate' for M&A, will focus on organic growth- CEO

Chief Executive Officer of Wizz Air Jozsef Varadi speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, August 25, 2022. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) "is not a good candidate" for mergers and acquisitions, but will focus on organic growth for the time being, its Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi said on Thursday.

Varadi made the comment in response to a question about a potential acquisition of British airline easyJet (EZJ.L) by Wizz Air during the CAPA World Aviation Summit in Gibraltar.

Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Jan Harvey

