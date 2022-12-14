Woolworths to acquire 55% stake in pet food retailer Petspiration for $401 mln
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Australian supermarket chain Woolworths Group Ltd (WOW.AX) said on Thursday it will acquire a 55% stake in pet food and services retailer Petspiration Group for A$586 million ($401.70 million) in cash.
($1 = 1.4588 Australian dollars)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- DealsEuroclear moves into $9.8 trillion private asset market with Goji buy
Global securities settlement house Euroclear said on Wednesday it had bought British fintech Goji in order to expand beyond its market infrastructure activities into the $9.8 trillion market for private assets.