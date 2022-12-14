Woolworths to acquire 55% stake in pet food retailer Petspiration for $401 mln















Dec 15 (Reuters) - Australian supermarket chain Woolworths Group Ltd (WOW.AX) said on Thursday it will acquire a 55% stake in pet food and services retailer Petspiration Group for A$586 million ($401.70 million) in cash.

($1 = 1.4588 Australian dollars)

