WWE, Endeavor-owned UFC merge to forge $21 bln entertainment giant















April 3 (Reuters) - World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE.N) will combine with Endeavor Group-owned (EDR.N) mixed martial arts franchise UFC to form a new, publicly listed entertainment giant valued at about $21 billion, the companies said on Monday.

Ending months of speculation, the two of the biggest names in wrestling and entertainment will come together to capitalize on consumers' desire to participate in live experiences - a trend that has resumed since the height of the pandemic.

Here is the snapshot of key events prior to the merger:

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











