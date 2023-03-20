Billionaire Forrest bids for nickel miner Mincor in $504 mln deal

Summary

MELBOURNE, March 21 (Reuters) - Wyloo Metals, owned by Australian mining magnate Andrew Forrest, offered on Tuesday to buy all the shares of Mincor Resources (MCR.AX) it does not already own, valuing the nickel developer at A$750 million ($504 million).

A key attraction in Mincor is a nickel sulphide deposit it is developing in Western Australia that would raise Wyloo's exposure to the battery material and could feed a nickel sulphate plant it is considering building with miner IGO (IGO.AX).

The move comes as Australia builds out a critical minerals processing industry to reap more value from the electric vehicle battery chain.

Mincor's shares jumped 41% to $1.47 a share, well above the offer price of A$1.40 a share, indicating investors expect a higher bid to emerge, possibly from BHP Group (BHP.AX) or IGO, which owns a 7% stake in Mincor, analysts said.

Mincor advised shareholders to take no action, noting that Wyloo had not declared the offer to be best and final.

"We are in a world where the adoption of electric vehicles and industrial decarbonisation continues to increase demand for high-grade nickel sulphides," Mincor CEO Gabrielle Iwanow said.

"As Mincor approaches full ramp-up in mining, and continues to pursue its highly prospective exploration opportunities, we believe that this strategic value will continue to grow."

Wyloo swooped in following a 30% slump in Mincor's shares this year as it was pummeled alongside other nickel producers by macro economic concerns. While the offer is at a 35% premium to Mincor's last close, it is roughly in line with the issue price from a December equity raising by the nickel developer.

"We view the bid as opportunistic by Wyloo when considering that Mincor was trading at A$1.40 a share a month ago," RBC analysts said in a note.

The deal is among Wyloo's largest in base metals. Wyloo elbowed out BHP Group (BHP.AX) to buy Canada's Noront Resources for C$617 million ($451 million) in late 2021.

Forrest, who built his fortune through his majority holding in Fortescue Metals Group, the world's fourth largest iron ore miner, already owns 19.99% of Mincor through his private investment vehicles Wyloo and Tattarang.

($1 = 1.4885 Australian dollars)

($1 = 1.3680 Canadian dollars)

