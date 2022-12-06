X-energy to go public via $2 billion blank-check deal
Dec 6 (Reuters) - X-energy has agreed to merge with blank-check firm Ares Acquisition Corporation (AAC.N) in a deal valued at around $2 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.
Founded in 2009, X-energy develops small modular nuclear reactors and fuel technology for clean energy generation.
The deal is expected to generate cash proceeds of about $1 billion for X-energy from the trust account of the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Ares, assuming no redemptions. Institutional and strategic investors have also invested or committed $120 million in financing as part of the deal.
Climate awareness and investor interest in sustainable business practices have surged this year with money managers looking to factor in environmental social governance (ESG) policies as impact-investing gains momentum.
Still, the SPAC market has been on a downtrend slide amid increased regulatory scrutiny and poor stock performance of firms that did such deals.
The De-SPAC Index (.DESPACTR) that tracks a basket of companies that have listed through SPAC mergers is down roughly 70% so far this year.
A SPAC is a listed shell company that merges with a private company, taking it public in the process.
After the deal closes, which is expected in the second quarter of 2023, the combined entity will be named X-Energy Inc.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- DealsIsrael's NewMed signs deal in Morocco for natgas exploration
Israel's NewMed Energy said on Tuesday it signed a deal with Morocco's energy and mining ministry and Adarco Energy to explore for and produce natural gas in the Moroccan offshore license Boujdour Atlantique.
- DealsNRG Energy to buy Vivint Smart Home for $2.8 bln
Power company NRG Energy Inc said on Tuesday it will buy Vivint Smart Home Inc for $2.8 billion in cash, adding security and other automation products to its home service offerings.
- DealsM&G-backed Moneyfarm buys UK digital pension adviser Profile Pensions
Digital wealth manager Moneyfarm has agreed to buy British digital pension adviser Profile Pensions in a cash-and-share deal to expand its client base and service range, it said on Tuesday.