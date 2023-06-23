Yacht maker Ferretti sails into Milan with 1 billion euro valuation

MILAN, June 23 (Reuters) - Italian yacht maker Ferretti priced its offer for a dual listing in Milan at 3 euros per share, giving the company a valuation of around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

Czech billionaire Karel Komarek and Italian media entrepreneur Danilo Iervolino have both invested in the company, buying a total 10% of Ferretti's share capital, the yacht maker said in a statement on Friday.

Ferretti's main shareholder, Chinese conglomerate Weichai, sold 88,454,818 shares in the offer, getting 265 million euros ($288 million).

Ferretti, which listed in Hong Kong last year, will debut on Milan Euronext on June 27. Ferretti shares in Hong Kong fell 4.1% to HK$24.6 around 0800 GMT.

In the offer Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan and UniCredit acted as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, while Equita and Berenberg acted as joint bookrunners. ($1 = 0.9201 euros)

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin Editing by Keith Weir















