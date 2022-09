Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 8 (Reuters) - China's Yankuang Energy (600188.SS), said on Thursday it walked away from a potential deal to buy the remaining shares it does not own in its majority-owned unit Yancoal Australia (YAL.AX), citing recent market conditions.

Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

