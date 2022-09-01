Zendesk says Light Street's proposal not superior to $10.2 bln go-private deal

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A page of Zendesk website is seen in this illustration taken June 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Zendesk Inc (ZEN.N) said on Thursday the proposal made by investor Light Street Capital Management was not superior to its $10.2 billion deal with Hellman & Friedman and Permira to go private.

In a letter to the board on Monday, Light Street proposed a recapitalization of the business, consisting of a $2 billion preferred equity investment arranged by Light Street and a $2 billion incremental debt facility. read more

The investment firm also suggested that the company issue a $5 billion tender offer at $82.50 per share for shareholders who would like to sell their shares.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

